Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit rises 82.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 47.17 croreNet profit of Medicamen Biotech rose 82.88% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 47.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales47.1744.74 5 OPM %10.9411.87 -PBDT4.544.56 0 PBT2.681.96 37 NP2.671.46 83
