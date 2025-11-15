Ace Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 109.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 139.49% to Rs 14.01 croreNet profit of Ace Software Exports rose 109.20% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 139.49% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.015.85 139 OPM %13.6324.44 -PBDT2.061.46 41 PBT1.831.32 39 NP1.820.87 109
