Uniphos Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.40% to Rs 5.86 croreNet Loss of Uniphos Enterprises reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 93.40% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.863.03 93 OPM %-14.33-24.75 -PBDT-0.570.04 PL PBT-0.74-0.15 -393 NP-0.74-0.15 -393
