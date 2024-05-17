Business Standard
Uniroyal Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 14.96% to Rs 24.28 crore
Net profit of Uniroyal Industries reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.96% to Rs 24.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.91% to Rs 98.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.2828.55 -15 98.30112.87 -13 OPM %4.242.35 -3.002.57 - PBDT0.810.31 161 2.671.14 134 PBT0.33-0.22 LP 0.63-0.95 LP NP0.56-0.05 LP 0.86-0.88 LP
First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

