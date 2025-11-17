Unison Metals consolidated net profit rises 172.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.64% to Rs 108.69 croreNet profit of Unison Metals rose 172.92% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 62.64% to Rs 108.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales108.6966.83 63 OPM %3.365.16 -PBDT2.811.46 92 PBT1.780.51 249 NP1.310.48 173
