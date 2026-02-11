Caprihans India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.21% to Rs 172.34 crore

Net Loss of Caprihans India reported to Rs 15.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 172.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 187.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.172.34187.756.904.08-2.57-8.96-13.84-19.98-15.60-18.56

