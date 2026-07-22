United Breweries Ltd soars 2.08%, Gains for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1433.6, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.82% fall in NIFTY and a 11.85% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1433.6, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 24003.1. The Sensex is at 76797.87, down 0.87%. United Breweries Ltd has added around 6.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48917.2, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 99.21 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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