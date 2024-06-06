United Breweries Ltd spurts 1.13%, gains for five straight sessions

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2039.5, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.82% in last one year as compared to a 21.32% gain in NIFTY and a 10.83% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2039.5, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 22719.75. The Sensex is at 74662.12, up 0.38%. United Breweries Ltd has added around 1.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57567.4, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2039.9, up 1.05% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 35.82% in last one year as compared to a 21.32% gain in NIFTY and a 10.83% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 130.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

