United Drilling spurts on bagging Rs 18-cr order from Oil India

United Drilling spurts on bagging Rs 18-cr order from Oil India

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

United Drilling Tools zoomed 5.13% to Rs 236.50 after the firm said that it has secured a significant order from Oil India for the supply of of line casing pipe and crossover pipe totaling to Rs 17.64 crore.

Shares of Oil India shed 0.66% to 442.80 on the BSE.

The order is scheduled to be fulfilled over a period of approximately 5 Months.

Commenting on the development, the chief financial officer said, We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with Oil India, as well as expanding our relationships with both Indian and international customers.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the contract. It also confirmed that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

 

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in the country. The company has obtained global quality standards for its major products.

Oil India is engaged in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and production of LPG. It also provides various E&P-related services for oil blocks.

More From This Section

Yen slips toward 145 as wage data disappoints

EURO lingers around 1.1800 mark against US dollar, sees good gains against INR

Market trade near flat line; FMCG shares jump

Biocon Biologics receives UK MHRA marketing authorisations for Vevzuo and Evfraxy

C.E. Info Systems launches India's first ever comprehensive Digital Address System

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

