United Polyfab Gujarat standalone net profit rises 203.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.90% to Rs 158.69 croreNet profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 203.05% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.90% to Rs 158.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 240.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales158.69240.09 -34 OPM %7.273.09 -PBDT9.785.75 70 PBT6.622.57 158 NP4.971.64 203
