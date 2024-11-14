Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 97.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.12% to Rs 1.79 croreNet profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 97.73% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 72.12% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.791.04 72 OPM %50.2848.08 -PBDT1.110.59 88 PBT1.100.59 86 NP0.870.44 98
