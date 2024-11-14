Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 17.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.04% to Rs 18.42 croreNet profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 17.07% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.04% to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.4216.74 10 OPM %7.005.38 -PBDT0.940.78 21 PBT0.600.55 9 NP0.480.41 17
