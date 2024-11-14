Mukta Arts standalone net profit declines 69.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 56.60% to Rs 3.32 croreNet profit of Mukta Arts declined 69.80% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 56.60% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.327.65 -57 OPM %-10.8432.29 -PBDT1.383.82 -64 PBT0.813.17 -74 NP0.772.55 -70
