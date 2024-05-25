United Van Der Horst standalone net profit declines 89.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.78% to Rs 5.22 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 21.37% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.60% to Rs 22.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of United Van Der Horst declined 89.41% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.78% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.5.225.0322.8816.7527.7835.5931.1634.870.741.344.634.500.150.922.533.080.090.851.842.34