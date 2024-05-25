Business Standard
Indergiri Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 68.75% to Rs 0.27 crore
Net profit of Indergiri Finance reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.75% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.27% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.270.16 69 0.790.71 11 OPM %66.67-118.75 --67.09-5.63 - PBDT0.09-0.16 LP -0.630.04 PL PBT0.09-0.16 LP -0.630.04 PL NP0.07-0.12 LP -0.650.01 PL
First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

