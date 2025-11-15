Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 50.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 48.34 croreNet profit of Univastu India rose 50.65% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 48.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.3442.39 14 OPM %16.6520.05 -PBDT7.307.54 -3 PBT6.887.26 -5 NP4.643.08 51
