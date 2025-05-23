Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.15% to Rs 674.03 croreNet profit of Universal Cables rose 2.31% to Rs 49.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.15% to Rs 674.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 580.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.40% to Rs 89.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 2408.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2020.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales674.03580.33 16 2408.392020.67 19 OPM %9.1710.54 -7.468.00 - PBDT72.0471.26 1 144.77167.89 -14 PBT64.9564.83 0 117.46144.13 -19 NP49.6948.57 2 89.39108.22 -17
