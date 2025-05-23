Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.34% to Rs 44267.26 croreNet profit of Grasim Industries rose 9.20% to Rs 1495.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1369.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.34% to Rs 44267.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37727.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.12% to Rs 3705.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5624.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 148477.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130978.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales44267.2637727.13 17 148477.89130978.48 13 OPM %19.7720.92 -19.0320.76 - PBDT5894.685827.05 1 17517.6419270.49 -9 PBT4063.334497.83 -10 11063.9114269.17 -22 NP1495.901369.82 9 3705.685624.49 -34
