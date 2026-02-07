Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 71.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.40% to Rs 767.92 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 71.76% to Rs 27.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.40% to Rs 767.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 607.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.767.92607.547.846.4143.8027.7433.5621.1427.1915.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News