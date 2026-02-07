Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 29.82% to Rs 8.19 crore

Net loss of Aditya Ispat reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 29.82% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.1911.67 -30 OPM %-1.34-9.68 -PBDT-0.531.43 PL PBT-0.891.07 PL NP-0.440.86 PL

Jay Bharat Maruti standalone net profit rises 364.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Max Estates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Baazar Style Retail consolidated net profit declines 37.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 10.34% in the December 2025 quarter

JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

