Prataap Snacks reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 459.25 crore

Net profit of Prataap Snacks reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 37.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 459.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 442.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.459.25442.694.42-1.2221.85-4.295.48-21.803.25-37.93

