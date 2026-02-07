Baazar Style Retail consolidated net profit declines 37.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 466.48 crore

Net profit of Baazar Style Retail declined 37.67% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 466.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 411.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.466.48411.6019.1620.2473.0667.8726.9140.7718.9630.42

