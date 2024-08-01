Unjha Formulations standalone net profit rises 288.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.05% to Rs 3.95 croreNet profit of Unjha Formulations rose 288.89% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.05% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.953.76 5 OPM %18.235.59 -PBDT0.720.18 300 PBT0.700.18 289 NP0.700.18 289
