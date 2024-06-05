Business Standard
Super Crop Safe standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 17.39% to Rs 8.10 crore
Net profit of Super Crop Safe declined 90.91% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.39% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.68% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.64% to Rs 31.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.106.90 17 31.2522.54 39 OPM %9.5120.87 -12.7014.42 - PBDT0.360.99 -64 1.961.59 23 PBT0.170.80 -79 1.390.96 45 NP0.070.77 -91 1.331.01 32
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

