Super Crop Safe standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.39% to Rs 8.10 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 31.68% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.64% to Rs 31.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Super Crop Safe declined 90.91% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.39% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.8.106.9031.2522.549.5120.8712.7014.420.360.991.961.590.170.801.390.960.070.771.331.01