UPI transactions hit record 19.47 billion in July 2025, cross Rs 25 lakh crore in value

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) surged to a new milestone in July 2025, recording an all-time high of 19.47 billion transactions, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The figure marks a 5.8% rise over Junes 18.40 billion transactions and reflects a robust 35% year-on-year growth in transaction volume.

In terms of value, UPI transactions for July touched Rs 25.08 lakh crore, up from Rs 24.04 lakh crore in June and representing a 22% YoY increase. The platform clocked an average daily transaction count of 628 million, with the daily transaction value averaging Rs 80,919 crore.

 

May 2025, meanwhile, held the crown for the highest transaction value at Rs 25.14 lakh crore, even though its volume of 18.68 billion transactions was lower than July but slightly ahead of June. Interestingly, July came within striking distance of Mays value, while firmly establishing a new peak in transaction count. June, by comparison, lagged on both metrics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

