UPI transactions hit record 19.47 billion in July 2025, cross Rs 25 lakh crore in value

In terms of value, UPI transactions for July touched Rs 25.08 lakh crore, up from Rs 24.04 lakh crore in June and representing a 22% YoY increase. The platform clocked an average daily transaction count of 628 million, with the daily transaction value averaging Rs 80,919 crore.
May 2025, meanwhile, held the crown for the highest transaction value at Rs 25.14 lakh crore, even though its volume of 18.68 billion transactions was lower than July but slightly ahead of June. Interestingly, July came within striking distance of Mays value, while firmly establishing a new peak in transaction count. June, by comparison, lagged on both metrics.
