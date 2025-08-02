VL E-Governance & IT Solutions standalone net profit rises 13.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 228.29% to Rs 8.24 croreNet profit of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions rose 13.11% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 228.29% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.242.51 228 OPM %4.2523.11 -PBDT0.730.61 20 PBT0.700.61 15 NP0.690.61 13
