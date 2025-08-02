HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 58.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.33% to Rs 23.76 croreNet profit of HB Estate Developers declined 58.24% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.33% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.7625.64 -7 OPM %27.4833.58 -PBDT2.513.60 -30 PBT0.531.71 -69 NP0.380.91 -58
