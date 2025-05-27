Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 88.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.05% to Rs 36.58 croreNet profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance declined 88.69% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.05% to Rs 36.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.65% to Rs 15.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 92.04% to Rs 111.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36.5820.43 79 111.2357.92 92 OPM %0.4116.25 -17.8823.00 - PBDT0.483.28 -85 19.7613.21 50 PBT0.473.28 -86 19.7313.18 50 NP0.312.74 -89 15.9511.26 42
