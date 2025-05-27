Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit declines 39.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 901.34 croreNet profit of Rane (Madras) declined 39.41% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 901.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 853.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.25% to Rs 37.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.65% to Rs 3405.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3462.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales901.34853.09 6 3405.753462.73 -2 OPM %8.748.12 -8.287.75 - PBDT64.2955.78 15 223.21211.94 5 PBT28.7622.55 28 90.8980.05 14 NP6.5210.76 -39 37.6554.76 -31
