Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 362.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.96% to Rs 87.93 croreNet profit of Rossell Techsys rose 362.84% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.96% to Rs 87.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.44% to Rs 7.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 259.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales87.9356.38 56 259.67216.96 20 OPM %17.6411.72 -13.5214.80 - PBDT12.024.40 173 21.7123.14 -6 PBT9.012.22 306 11.2314.19 -21 NP6.851.48 363 7.9111.21 -29
