Shriram Properties consolidated net profit rises 136.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 407.73 croreNet profit of Shriram Properties rose 136.30% to Rs 47.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 407.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 302.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.29% to Rs 77.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.75% to Rs 823.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 864.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales407.73302.24 35 823.44864.53 -5 OPM %11.97-3.36 -3.579.30 - PBDT64.9314.90 336 98.2585.46 15 PBT62.5812.38 405 87.9076.38 15 NP47.7820.22 136 77.2075.47 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content