Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit rises 258.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 283.79% to Rs 37.65 croreNet profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance rose 258.40% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 283.79% to Rs 37.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.659.81 284 OPM %31.5532.72 -PBDT11.813.18 271 PBT11.813.17 273 NP9.392.62 258
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content