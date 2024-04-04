Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

G M Breweries Ltd, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd and SecUR Credentials Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 April 2024.

G M Breweries Ltd, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd and SecUR Credentials Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 April 2024.

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd lost 5.60% to Rs 311 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21217 shares in the past one month.

G M Breweries Ltd crashed 5.18% to Rs 741.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91425 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6740 shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 28.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38232 shares in the past one month.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 171.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

SecUR Credentials Ltd pared 4.96% to Rs 21.67. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

