Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
G M Breweries Ltd, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd and SecUR Credentials Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 April 2024.
G M Breweries Ltd, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd and SecUR Credentials Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 April 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd lost 5.60% to Rs 311 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21217 shares in the past one month.
G M Breweries Ltd crashed 5.18% to Rs 741.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91425 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6740 shares in the past one month.
Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 28.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38232 shares in the past one month.
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 171.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.79 lakh shares in the past one month.
SecUR Credentials Ltd pared 4.96% to Rs 21.67. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps standalone net profit rises 15.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Onelife Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

FMCG shares fall

Nifty above 22,500 level; IT shares advances

Volumes soar at K E C International Ltd counter

UltraTech Cement receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Energy stocks slide

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon