Volumes soar at K E C International Ltd counter

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 April 2024.

K E C International Ltd recorded volume of 141.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.31% to Rs.796.55. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 32.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.06% to Rs.631.90. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd saw volume of 36.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.85% to Rs.658.80. Volumes stood at 1.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 10.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98504 shares. The stock rose 10.52% to Rs.2,153.00. Volumes stood at 51874 shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd saw volume of 1.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12640 shares. The stock increased 0.59% to Rs.5,120.00. Volumes stood at 8345 shares in the last session.

