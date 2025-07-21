Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Urban Cooperative Banks need a renewed focus on governance, professional management, and strong internal systems

Urban Cooperative Banks need a renewed focus on governance, professional management, and strong internal systems

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India has noted in a latest speech that Urban Cooperative Banks or UCBs have long been an essential part of India's cooperative story, providing banking services to segments - often underserved by larger banks - small traders, self-employed individuals, salaried workers, and others in the informal sector. While UCBs are rooted in cooperative values, they are banks - licensed to accept public deposits and expected to operate with the same prudence, integrity, and accountability that banking demands. Banking is built entirely on the trust of depositors. Trust must be earned and protected every single day - through sound governance, effective risk management, and an unwavering commitment to depositors' interests.

 

He stated that recognising both the importance of UCBs and the challenges they face, the Government and the Reserve Bank have taken several steps in recent years to support the sector's stability and growth. Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee chaired by former Deputy Governor, N. S. Vishwanathan, a four-tiered regulatory framework was introduced to bring proportionality in regulation. The establishment of a sector-wide Umbrella Organisation was also facilitated to help address issues of scale, particularly in technology and capacity building. Recently, the priority sector lending guidelines for UCBs were revised in response to feedback from the sector.

While these measures reflect the commitment of the Reserve Bank and the Government to support and strengthen the UCB sector, lasting progress must ultimately come from within. Government and regulators can enable, but it is the internal resolve and discipline of each institution that will determine its long-term resilience. This calls for a renewed focus on governance, professional management, and strong internal systems. It is therefore essential that you, as Directors, take the lead in building institutions that are capable, forward-looking, compliant, and - most importantly - worthy of the trust placed in them.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India-UK FTA set to boost bilateral trade by 25.5 billion annually, says British high commission official

India-UK FTA set to boost bilateral trade by 25.5 billion annually, says British high commission official

RIL Q1 PAT jumps 76.5% YoY to Rs Rs 30,783 cr

RIL Q1 PAT jumps 76.5% YoY to Rs Rs 30,783 cr

Vintage Coffee posts PAT of Rs 14 crore in Q1 FY26

Vintage Coffee posts PAT of Rs 14 crore in Q1 FY26

India Cements slumps on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

India Cements slumps on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

Schneider Electric Infra CFO Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya resigns

Schneider Electric Infra CFO Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya resigns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon