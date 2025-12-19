Friday, December 19, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's total installed power generation capacity reaches 505023 MW

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Ministry of Power has stated in a latest update that as on 31.10.2025, the countrys total installed generation capacity has reached 5,05,023 MW, comprising of 2,45,600 MW of fossil-fuel sources and 2,59,423 MW of non-fossil fuel sources (including 2,50,643 MW from renewable energy sources). The Government of India has taken several steps and initiatives to promote and accelerate renewable energy capacity in the country to realize the commitment of 500 GW non-fossil energy capacity by 2030. India has achieved a landmark in its energy transition journey by reaching 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in June, 2025 more than five years ahead of the target set under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement. The impact of this achievement on Indias long term energy transition roadmap is crucial towards the goal of combating climate change, keeping in view energy security, affordability and accessibility as critical inalienable priorities to ensure growth and development alongside Energy transition of the economy towards net-zero by 2070.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

