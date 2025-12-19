Friday, December 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index holds just above 98 mark amid supportive risk appetite

US dollar index holds just above 98 mark amid supportive risk appetite

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The US dollar index is steady in Asia with a pick up in risk appetite capping advances in the currency. The Labour Department data showed consumer price growth at 2.7% annually in November, lower than anticipated and down on a monthly basis. This offered hopes for further Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026. US dollar index is holding around 98.19, up slightly on the day and is off its two-month low. Asian markets rose amid positive cues from the US stocks. The Nasdaq led charge for US equities with a spike of 1.38%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones rose 0.79% and 0.14% respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

India's GDP Likely to Grow Around 7% This Fiscal, Higher Than IMF's 6.6% Forecast, Says Former Chief Economist Gita Gopinath

Sensex gains 411 pts; oil & gas shares advance

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Precision Camshafts commissions 14 MWp captive solar power plant at Solapur

Navkar Corporation secures LoA for development of Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

