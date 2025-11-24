Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative longs around four and half year low

US dollar index speculative longs around four and half year low

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

US dollar index speculative longs continue to stay at their lowest level around four and half years, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 13145 contracts in the data reported through October 7, 2025, showing a slight rebound of 491 net positions compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RKEC Projects hits the roof after securing Rs 198-cr ONGC work order

RKEC Projects hits the roof after securing Rs 198-cr ONGC work order

India's energy intensity to rise by 4% in 2025 compared to 1.8% globally says EIA

India's energy intensity to rise by 4% in 2025 compared to 1.8% globally says EIA

EUR/USD pair cuts losses as firm private sector growth data boosts sentiments

EUR/USD pair cuts losses as firm private sector growth data boosts sentiments

Wall Street Climbs, Bargain Hunters Boost Housing and Airlines Amid Rate Cut Hopes

Wall Street Climbs, Bargain Hunters Boost Housing and Airlines Amid Rate Cut Hopes

Volumes jump at Swan Corp Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Swan Corp Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon