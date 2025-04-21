Monday, April 21, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index speculative net longs at 4-month low

US dollar index speculative net longs at 4-month low

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

US dollar index speculators net long position fell further to a four month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 1828 contracts in the data reported through April 15, 2025, showing a drop of 1085 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Kolte-Patil Developers sales value drops 15% YoY in Q4

Dynacons Systems spurts on bagging contract from LIC worth Rs 138 crore

Nifty trades above 24,000; PSU Bank shares rally for 5th day

GMR Airports' passenger traffic jumps 8% YoY in Mar'25

Inox Wind soars as execution of 990 MW turnkey order accelerates in key Indian states

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

