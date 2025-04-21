Monday, April 21, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GMR Airports' passenger traffic jumps 8% YoY in Mar'25

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

GMR Airports Infrastructure reported a 7.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 10.5 million passengers in March 2025.

During the month, domestic traffic grew by 7.9% YoY, while international traffic saw a significant increase of 8% YoY.

Delhi Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 7 million passengers (up 6% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 2.5 million passengers (up 17% YoY).

Aircraft movements also increased by 8% YoY in March 2025, totaling 65,698 movements.

GMR Airports Infrastructure is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.

 

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 202.10 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with a net loss of Rs 486.40 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 19.16% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,653.24 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.05% to Rs 86.46 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

