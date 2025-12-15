Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index speculative shorts climb

US dollar index speculative shorts climb

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

US dollar index speculative longs continue to stay at their lowest level around four and half years, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 16108 contracts in the data reported through November 18, 2025, showing a further increase of 481 net short positions compared to the previous week.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

