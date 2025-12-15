Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 26,000 level; auto shares decline

Nifty trades below 26,000 level; auto shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 26,000 level. Auto shares witnessed profit booking after advancing in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 192.64 points or 0.22% to 85,080.12. The Nifty 50 index lost 67.50 points or 0.26% to 25,978.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.15%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,910 shares rose and 1,811 shares fell. A total of 240 shares were unchanged.

 

New Listings

Shares of Corona Remedies were currently trading at Rs 1,465.55 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 38% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,062.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman appropriation bill parliament live

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: FM Sitharaman to move Appropriation Bill in Lok Sabha today

artificial intelligence, AI,

AI chatbots are becoming dangerously effective at political persuasion

MGNREGA workers, labourers

Centre proposes renaming MGNREGA to VB-RaM G, to change funding pattern

Impact of Mexico tariffs

Mexico tariff hike to weigh on Indian auto, aluminium exports: JM Financial

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 200 pts; SMIDs crack; Auto, realty, pharma stocks decline

The stock was listed at Rs 1,452, exhibiting a premium of 36.72% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,499 and a low of 1,430.10. On the BSE, over 6.64 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Wakefit Innovations were currently trading at Rs 179.60 at 10:07 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 7.90% as compared with the issue price of Rs 195.

The stock debuted at Rs 194.10 on the BSE, marking a marginal discount of 0.46% over the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 194.70 and a low of 177.25. On the BSE, over 6.59 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index slipped 0.95% to 27,557.45. The index rallied 1.69% in the past two consecutive trading session.

Bharat Forge (down 1.51%), Eicher Motors (down 1.48%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.29%), Tube Investments of India (down 1.19%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 1.17%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.17%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.02%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.88%), Exide Industries (down 0.83%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 0.81%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

KEC International advanced 2.43% after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,150 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D) and civil businesses in India.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure added 0.42%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry, has secured an order worth Rs 1.10 crore from North Western Railway.

Inox Wind (IWL) rose 0.20%. The company announced that it has secured a 102.3 MW order from ABREL EPC, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables, for the supply of its 3.3 MW wind turbine generators.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wakefit Innovations lists at marginal discount; shares drift lower

Wakefit Innovations lists at marginal discount; shares drift lower

Mini Diamonds gains on securing Rs 12 crore supply deal from Saharsh Exports

Mini Diamonds gains on securing Rs 12 crore supply deal from Saharsh Exports

CBDT steps up data-driven push to curb bogus tax deduction claims, says finance ministry

CBDT steps up data-driven push to curb bogus tax deduction claims, says finance ministry

Oriental Rail Infra gains after arm secures Rs 1-cr order from North Western Railway

Oriental Rail Infra gains after arm secures Rs 1-cr order from North Western Railway

Inox Wind bags 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables arm

Inox Wind bags 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables arm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon