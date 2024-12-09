Business Standard
US dollar index speculators further increase net short positions

US dollar index speculators further increase net short positions

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

US dollar index speculators continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 3054 contracts in the data reported through December 03, 2024, showing an increase of 255 net short contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

