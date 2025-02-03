Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp total sales rises 2% YoY in Jan'25

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Hero MotoCorp reported a 2.14% increase in total sales, reaching 442,873 units in January 2025, compared to 433,598 units in January 2024.

The companys motorcycle sales marginally decreased 0.44% to 40,0293 units, while scooter sales jumped 34.99% to 42,580 units in December 2024 over December 2023.

During the period under review, sales of motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market aggregated to 41,2378 units (down 2.03% YoY), while exports of the same were at 30,495 units (up 140.8% YoY).

The companys electric vehicle brand, VIDA, dispatched 6,669 units of the newly launched VIDA V2 electric scooter, which starts at Rs 96,000/-

 

Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorized two-wheelers, spare parts, and related services. The company is a leading two-wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in the domestic market.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.29% to Rs 1,045.89 crore on a 15.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,210.79 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp shed 0.45% to Rs 4,383 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

