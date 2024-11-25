Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators stay net short

US dollar index speculators stay net short

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

US dollar index speculators continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totalled a net short position of 2713 contracts in the data reported through November 19, 2024, showing an increase of 401 net short contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Trade

PSU stocks rally; RITES, Indian Bank, Bharat Dynamic, RVNL surge up to 13%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets at day's high; Sensex climbs 1,300 pts to 80,400; Nifty at 24,350

Indian Navy P-8I

India's defence MRO sector set to take off over the next five years

India vs Australia Live Updates

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: Bumrah removes Travis Head; AUS 7 down

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS adjourned till 12 pm, RS pays tribute to Sitaram Yechury, others

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon