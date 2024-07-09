Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US Equities End Mixed With Fed Powell's Testimony In Sight

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
US equities ended mixed on Monday as the mood turned a bit cautious as the day progressed with investors looking ahead to the data on consumer and producer prices, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony this week. The Dow edged down 31.08 points or 0.08 percent to 39,344.79. The S&P 500 ended higher by 5.66 points or 0.1 percent to 5,572.85, while the Nasdaq advanced 50.98 points or 0.28 percent to 18,403.74.
Networking stocks found good support. Shares of semiconductor and hardware companies also moved higher, contributing significantly to the gains of the Nasdaq. Nvidia gained nearly 2 percent. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares rallied 4 percent. Intel surged more than 6 percent, and Dell Technologies climbed 5 percent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, the dollar index is lingering below 105 after losing nearly 1% last week, weighed down by soft US economic data which reinforced a dovish outlook on Federal Reserve monetary policy. US benchmark 10-year treasury yields are also quoting at around 4.28%. Powell's testimony before the Senate today and the House on Wednesday is awaited for clearer signals on the future direction of the Fed's interest rate path. Investors also anticipate key upcoming inflation figures set to be released on Thursday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Japan flag, Japan

Women politicians' share rises in Japanese politics, but challenges remain

P Chidambaram

Criminal law in concurrent list, states can make amendments: Chidambaram

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Rajnath Singh condoles deaths of 5 soldiers in Kathua terror attack

train services hit due to rain, rainfall railways, trains cancelled in monsoon

LIVE: Schools shut in Mumbai as IMD issues red alert for heavy rains; 50 flights cancelled

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia promises to ensure return of Indians working for Russian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon