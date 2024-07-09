Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RateGain signs multi-year deal with Malaysian Airlines

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that it has been selected for a multi-year partnership by Malaysia Airlines Berhad (Malaysia Airlines), the national flag carrier of Malaysia. This strategic collaboration will see Malaysia Airlines leveraging RateGain's advanced AirGain platform to boost its competitive edge through superior pricing intelligence capabilities.
This partnership aims to elevate Malaysia Airlines' performance across its extensive network of domestic and international routes. Amid significant growth and competition in the aviation industry, the integration of the AirGain platform positions Malaysia Airlines to not only compete but also set market trends. By providing a real-time view into competitive pricing, AirGain offers a critical advantage for sustained growth and competitiveness on both regional and international stages. Malaysia Airlines will utilize AirGain's cutting-edge price intelligence solution to refine pricing strategies, optimize daily opportunities for expansion and enhance customer satisfaction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

White House

US encouraging partnerships in Nato, friendly nations in Indo-Pacific: WH

share market

Asian shares edge higher, markets hope for dovish stance from Powell

Drone

Taiwan to produce new kamikaze drones to repel potential Chinese invasion

Canada flag, Canada

Canada fails in domestic military spending, an outlier in Nato: Report

train services hit due to rain, rainfall railways, trains cancelled in monsoon

LIVE: Schools shut in Mumbai as IMD issues red alert for heavy rains; 50 flights cancelled

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon