Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 98.91 points or 1.58% at 6360.75 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, CESC Ltd (up 9.13%), Adani Power Ltd (up 5.17%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 3.83%),SJVN Ltd (up 3.46%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 3.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 2.94%), RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 2.81%), PTC India Ltd (up 2.79%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 2.52%), and KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 2.36%).

On the other hand, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 1.64%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 0.97%), and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 0.85%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 357.23 or 0.66% at 54392.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 82.69 points or 0.51% at 16271.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.6 points or 0.22% at 24374.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 243.95 points or 0.31% at 80204.33.

On BSE,2062 shares were trading in green, 1103 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

