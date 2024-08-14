Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US equities rally post PPI data

US equities rally post PPI data

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
US equities moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages on the Wall Street saw continued strength going into the close, ending the day near their highs of the session. The Nasdaq soared 407.00 points or 2.4 percent to 17,187.61, the S&P 500 surged 90.04 points or 1.7 percent to 5,434.43 and the Dow jumped 408.63 points or 1.0 percent to 39,765.64.
On the economic front, the Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in July after rising by 0.2 percent in June. Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 2.2 percent in July from an upwardly revised 2.7 percent in June. The notable slowdown by the annual rate of price growth increased confidence the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The dollar index pulled back notably and is quoting at 102.45. US benchmark treasury yields also eased below 3.9% following producer prices inflation data. On Wednesday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on consumer price inflation in the month of July.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Ahead of I-Day, PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to victims of partition

Independence Day, Indian Flag, Indian Flag

Communal hate claims by diaspora at Ram Mandir tableau at India Day parade

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex lacklustre; TCS up 2%; Hero Moto, UltraTech dip

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.90 as US dollar retreats in early trade

Bond market

India bond yields marginally lower as traders await US inflation data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon