Post Stock Split

Balmer Lawrie Investments Final Dividend which was declared on 28th May 2024 hereby stands changed to Rs.3.80 per Equity share of face value of Re.1, due to effectiveness of stock split from Rs.10 to Re.1 on 9th August 2024. The Final Dividend earlier was Rs.38 per share of Face value of Rs.10.